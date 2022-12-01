NYSE:UBER Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Uber Technologies, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- An investigation was announced for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Uber Technologies, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: UBER stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Uber Technologies, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: UBER stocks, concerns whether certain Uber Technologies, Inc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Uber had defective disclosure controls and procedures, that Uber concealed and/or downplayed the full scope and severity of its prior misconduct, including, inter alia, the extent to which it secretly lobbied government officials and politicians to bypass legal and regulatory requirements, as well as knowingly risked the safety of Uber drivers, to fuel the Company's global growth, that as a result, Uber's present global footprint and market share is in significant part the byproduct of previously undisclosed, unsustainable, and illegal business practices, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Uber's reputation, as well as subject the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



