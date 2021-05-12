NYSE:UI Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Ubiquiti Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- Ubiquiti Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Ubiquiti Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers.



On January 11, 2021, Ubiquiti Inc. disclosed that a breach involving a third-party cloud provider had exposed customer account credentials.



Then on March 30, 2021, the Krebs on Security posted an article entitled "Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach 'Catastrophic'" stating that "[n]ow a source who participated in the response to that breach alleges Ubiquiti massively downplayed a 'catastrophic' incident to minimize the hit to its stock price, and that the third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication." Further, the article quoted a letter from the source to the European Data Protection Supervisor stating "[i]t was catastrophically worse than reported, and legal silenced and overruled efforts to decisively protect customers" and "[t]he breach was massive, customer data was at risk, access to customers' devices deployed in corporations and homes around the world was at risk."



