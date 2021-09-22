NYSE:UI Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Ubiquiti Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- Certain directors of Ubiquiti Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: UI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Ubiquiti Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: UI stocks, concerns whether certain Ubiquiti Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants, in their statements concerning the data breach, failed to speak fully and truthfully because they failed to disclose to investors that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021, that attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies, that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



