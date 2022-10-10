NYSE:UL Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Unilever PLC

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Unilever PLC was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) shares



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: UL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Unilever PLC over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: UL stocks, concerns whether certain Unilever PLC directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that in July 2020, Ben & Jerry's board passed a resolution to end sales of its ice cream in "Occupied Palestinian Territory" as well as the risks attendant to the board's decision. Additionally, Unilever's s description of its legal risks was materially false and misleading because Unilever acknowledged that complying with all applicable laws and regulations was important but omitted discussing Ben & Jerry's boycott decision, which risked adverse governmental actions for violations of laws, executive orders, or resolutions aimed at discouraging boycotts, divestment, and sanctions of Israel adopted by 35 U.S. states ("Anti-BDS Legislation").



Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) declined from $63.89 per share on January 18, 2022, to $43.11 per share on March 8, 2022.



