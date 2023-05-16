NYSE:UNFI Investor Notice: Deadline on May 19, 2023 in Lawsuit Against United Natural Foods, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 19, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI).



Investors who purchased shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 19, 2023. NYSE: UNFI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) common shares between March 10, 2021 and March 7, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 10, 2021 and March 7, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that, despite its cost saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure, that, as a result, the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure, that, as a result, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be materially adversely impacted, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



