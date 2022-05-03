NYSE:UNVR Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Univar Solutions Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2022 -- Univar Solutions Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) concerning whether a series of statements by Univar Solutions Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Downers Grove, IL based Univar Solutions Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. Univar Solutions Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $8.26 billion in 2020 to over $9.53 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $52.90 million in 2020, to $460.6 million in 2021.



Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) declined from $33.38 per share on March 16, 2022 to $29.43 per share on April 25, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.