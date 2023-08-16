NYSE:UP Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Wheels Up Experience Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Wheels Up Experience Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: UP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Wheels Up Experience Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: UP stocks, concerns whether certain Wheels Up Experience Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Wheels Up failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls, that Wheels Up's financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included "certain errors" such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill, that as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.