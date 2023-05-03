NYSE:USM Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by United States Cellular Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2023 -- United States Cellular Corporation is under investigation s over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by United States Cellular Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chicago, IL based United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. On November 3, 2022, United States Cellular Corporation announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, including that service revenues totaled $781 million, versus $788 million for the same period in the previous year, and that net income (loss) attributable to United States Cellular Corporation shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(12) million and $(0.15), respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $34 million and $0.38, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. United States Cellular Corporation also announced that it was reducing the Company's fiscal year 2022 outlook, such that the upper bounds for the ranges of fiscal 2022 guidance concerning service revenues, adjusted OIBDA, and adjusted EBITDA were lowered by $50 million, $75 million, and $75 million, respectively.



Shares of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) declined from $32 per share on November 02, 2022 to $19.89 per share on November 29, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.