NYSE:USX Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain U.S. Xpress Enterprises directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Chattanooga, TN based U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. On February 9, 2022, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Among other items, U.S. Xpress reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.08, missing consensus estimates by $0.20. Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) declined from $6.23 per share in early January 2022 to as low as $3.07 per share on February 10, 2022.



