NYSE:VEL Investor Notice: Deadline on September 28, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Velocity Financial, Inc.

The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) common shares who purchased NYSE: VEL shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (the "Offering Materials") issued in connection with Velocity's January 2020 IPO, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, the Company's non-performing loans had dramatically increased in size from the figures provided in the Offering Materials, as measured by both the amount of unpaid principal balance and as a percentage of the Company's overall loan portfolio, that the defendants failed to provide any information to investors regarding the potential impact of the novel coronavirus on Velocity's business and operations, despite the fact that the international spread of the virus had already been confirmed at the time of the IPO, and that the failure to disclose the substantial and growing proportion of the Company's loans that were non-performing and/or on non-accrual status as of the IPO rendered the statements contained in the Offering Materials regarding the quality of the Company's loan portfolio and underwriting practices materially misleading.



