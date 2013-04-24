NYSE:VPG Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Vishay Precision Group Inc Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) was announced concerning whether certain Vishay Precision Group officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Vishay Precision Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Company’s amended and restated 2010 Stock Incentive Program.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Vishay Precision Group Inc with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Vishay’s shareholders vote to approve the Company’s Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Program. The amendment would increase the number of shares of common stock available for issuance to 1,000,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on NYSE:VPG common stock.



Vishay Precision Group Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $238.11 million in 2011 to $217.62 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $10.77 million to $11.69 million.



Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) traded in 2011 as high as $19.90 per share and in 2012 as high as $17.08 per share.



On April 23, 2013, NYSE:VPG shares closed at $13.80 per share.



