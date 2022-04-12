NYSE:VRT Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Vertiv Holdings Co

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Vertiv Holdings Co.



Investors who purchased shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 23, 2022. NYSE: VRT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Columbus, OH based Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. On February 23, 2022, Vertiv Holdings Co reported disappointing financial results, including $0.06 earnings per share for fourth quarter 2021, missing analyst estimates of $0.28 per share. Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer attributed the poor results to management "consistently underestimate[ing] inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree, which dictated a tepid 2021 pricing response."



Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) declined from $25.17 per share in early January 2021 to as low as $10.75 per share on February 23, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between April 28, 2021 and February 23, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices, that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



