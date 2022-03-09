NYSE:VRT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Vertiv Holdings Co

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2022 -- Vertiv Holdings Co is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Vertiv Holdings Co regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Columbus, OH based Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. On February 23, 2022, Vertiv Holdings Co reported disappointing financial results, including $0.06 earnings per share for fourth quarter 2021, missing analyst estimates of $0.28 per share. Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer attributed the poor results to management "consistently underestimate[ing] inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree, which dictated a tepid 2021 pricing response." Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) declined from $25.17 per share in early January 2021 to as low as $10.75 per share on February 23, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



