NYSE:VZ Investor Alert: Deadline on October 2, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Verizon Communications Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 2, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).



have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 2, 2023. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) common shares between February 4, 2020 and July 26, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 4, 2020 and July 26, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Verizon owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike, that it faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States, that it was warned about the damages and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose that they posed a threat to employee safety, to everyday people, and communities around the country; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



