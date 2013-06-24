NYSE:WAC Investor Alert: Investigation Under Walter Investment Management Corp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC), was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Walter Investment Management certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements made between September 4, 2012 and June 7, 2013.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC) concerning whether a series of statements by Walter Investment Management regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Walter Investment Management Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $177.62 million in 2010 to $392.62 million in 2011 and that its Net Income of $37.07 million in 2010 declind to $66.40 million in 2011.



Shares of Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC) grew from $13.58 per share in eraly 2010 to as high as $48.81 per share in February 2013.



Then on March 18, 2013, Walter Investment Management Corp announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2012 results. Among other things, Walter Investment Management Corp also issued its guidance for 2013.



Shares of Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC) declined from $48.95 per share on March 5, 2013 to $32.49 per share in March 22, 2013.



Then on June 6, 2013, on June 6, 2013, Walter Investment Management Corp disclosed in a filing with the SEC that it would be restating certain previously-disclosed historical financial information for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.



On June 21, 2013, NYSE:WAC shares closed at $33.66 per share.



