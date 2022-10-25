NYSE:WDH Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Waterdrop Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Waterdrop Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Waterdrop Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China.



On May 7, 2021, Waterdrop Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 30,000,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing 10 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$12.0 per ADS. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. said it had granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,500,000 additional ADSs to cover over-allotment and that the total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately US$360.0 million if the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option, and approximately US$414.0 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.



Waterdrop Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over 3.02 billion CNY in 2020 to over 3.2 billion CNY in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from 663.86 million CNY in 2020 to over 1.57 billion CNY in 2021.



Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) declined to as low as $0.98 per share on May 9, 2022.



