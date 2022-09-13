NYSE:WEBR Investor Notice: Deadline on September 27, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Weber Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 27, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR).



Investors who purchased shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 27, 2022. NYSE: WEBR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases, that, as a result, consumer demand for Weber's products was reasonably likely to decrease, that, due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to "enhance retail sell through", that the foregoing would adversely impact Weber's financial results, and that that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.