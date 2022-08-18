NYSE:WEBR Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Weber Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: WEBR shares, filed a lawsuit against Weber Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with the Company's August 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").



Palatine, IL based Weber Inc., an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally.



On or about August 6, 2021, Weber Inc. completed its IPO, selling approximately 17,857,143 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $14.00 per share.



On July 25, 2022, before the market opened, Weber Inc. announced its preliminary third quarter 2022 financial results, including net sales between $525 million and $530 million. Weber Inc. expected to report a net loss, noting that "[p]rofitability was negatively impacted by" several factors, including "promotional activity to enhance retail sell through." Additionally, Weber announced that Chris Scherzinger "is departing" from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.



Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) declined to as low as $5.97 per share on August 01, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases, that, as a result, consumer demand for Weber's products was reasonably likely to decrease, that, due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to "enhance retail sell through", that the foregoing would adversely impact Weber's financial results, and that that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



