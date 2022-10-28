NYSE:WEBR Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Weber Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- Certain directors of Weber Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: WEBR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Weber Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: WEBR stocks, concerns whether certain Weber directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases, that, as a result, consumer demand for Weber's products was reasonably likely to decrease, that, due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to "enhance retail sell through", that the foregoing would adversely impact Weber's financial results, and that that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



