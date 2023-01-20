NYSE:WELL Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Welltower Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) shares over potential securities laws violations by Welltower Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) concerning whether a series of statements by Welltower Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Toledo, OH Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. On Dec. 7, 2022, Hindenburg Research, a short seller, published a report stating, among other things, that Welltower Inc. transferred the management of underperforming facilities to Integra Health. The report further claims, "Despite the high praise from Welltower's management and claims of being well-experienced in skilled nursing, Integra seems to barely exist. The entity was registered 6 months ago, according to Delaware corporate records. Its website was registered on the same day. Integra's CEO, 29-year-old David Gefner, appears to have no background in the skilled nursing space at all. Integra has no employees on LinkedIn except for Gefner, who claims to have worked at the 6-month-old entity for 11 months." Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) declined from $71.73 per share on November 11, 2022, to as low as $62.62 per share on December 20, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.