NYSE:WFC Investor Alert: Deadline on August 29, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 29, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC).



Investors who purchased shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 29, 2022. NYSE: WFC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) common shares between February 24, 2021 and June 9, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 24, 2021 and June 9, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Wells Fargo had misrepresented its commitment to diversity in the Company's workplace, that Wells Fargo conducted fake job interviews in order to meet its Diverse Search Requirement, that the foregoing conduct subjected Wells Fargo to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, including criminal charges; that all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Wells Fargo's reputation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



