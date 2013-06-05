NYSE:WFC Investor Alert: Investigation of Wells Fargo & Co Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who continuously held shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) for several years, was announced concerning whether certain Wells Fargo officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Wells Fargo & Co officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Recently the NY Attorney General reportedly said that there is mounting evidence that Wells Fargo & Co and other banks violated the terms of a settlement designed to end mortgage servicing abuses. The NY AG reportedly plans to sue Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America for failing to live up to their obligations under the deal

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) reported that its Net Income rose from over $12.36 billion in 2010 to over $18.89 billion in 2012.



Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) increased from $23.58 per share in October 2010 to $41.25 per share in May 2013.



