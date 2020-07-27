NYSE:WFC Investor Notice: Deadline on August 3, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 3, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC).



Investors who purchased shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 3, 2020. NYSE: WFC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) common shares between April 5, 2020, and May 5, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 5, 2020, and May 5, 2020, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the PPP, and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (ii) the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company's litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



