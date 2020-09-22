NYSE:WFC Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Wells Fargo & Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Wells Fargo & Company.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: WFC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Wells Fargo & Company over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: WFC stocks, concerns whether certain Wells Fargo & Company directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the PPP, and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (ii) the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company's litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



