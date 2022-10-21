NYSE:WFC Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Wells Fargo & Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors.



Investors who are current long term investors in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: WFC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Wells Fargo & Company over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: WFC stocks, concerns whether certain Wells Fargo & Company directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Wells Fargo had misrepresented its commitment to diversity in the Company's workplace, that Wells Fargo conducted fake job interviews in order to meet its Diverse Search Requirement, that the foregoing conduct subjected Wells Fargo to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, including criminal charges; that all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Wells Fargo's reputation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



