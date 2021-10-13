NYSE:WMT Long Term Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Directors of Walmart Inc. Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that three institutional investors holding shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) filed a lawsuit over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Walmart Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858)779-1554.



The lawsuit against certain officers and directors of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) comes after a lawsuit was filed in January 2021 against Walmart Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff in that lawsuit alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company knowingly filled prescriptions that were issued by so-called "pill-mill" prescribers, that the Company filled thousands of prescriptions that showed obvious red flags, including highly-dangerous cocktails of drugs, that the Company's managers made it difficult for Walmart pharmacists to comply with their legal obligations by pressuring them to fulfill as many orders as possible, that hence, the Company's pharmacy revenues were inflated because the Company filled thousands of invalid prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substance Act dispensing requirements, that the aforementioned conduct would subject the Company to regulatory scrutiny, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about Walmart's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



