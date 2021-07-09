NYSE:WPG Investor Notice: Deadline on July 23, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Washington Prime Group Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on July 23, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG).



Investors in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG) common shares between November 5, 2020, and March 4, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Washington Prime Group Inc's financial condition was deteriorating substantially, that, as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company's ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



