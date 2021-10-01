NYSE:XEC Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of Cimarex Energy Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Cimarex Energy Co. is unfair to NYSE: XEC stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) and currently hold any of those NYSE: XEC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Cimarex Energy Co. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: XEC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Denver, CO based Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.



On May 24, 2021, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex common stock owned.



Based on a closing price of $17.69 per NYSE: COG share on May21, 2021, investors in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) will receive a value of approximately $72.10 per share.



However, given that at least on analyst has set the high price target for NYSE: XEC shares at $112.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: XEC stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Cimarex Energy Co. Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On Sept. 29, 2021, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced that both companies' shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction.



Those who are current investors in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



