NYSE:XL Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by XL Fleet Corp.

Boston , MA based XL Fleet Corp. develops and deploys hybrid electric solutions for the commercial and municipal vehicle market in North America. On March 3, 2021, a report was published entitled "XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL): More SPAC Trash," alleging, among other things, that salespeople "were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines materially in order to mislead XL's board and investors" and that "customer reorder rates are in reality quite low" due to "poor performance and regulatory issues." Citing interviews with former employees, the report alleged that "at least 18 of 33 customers XL featured were inactive." The report also claimed that XL Fleet Corp. has "weak technology" and that "XL's announcement of future class 7-8 upfits seems highly promotional" because the task is "too technologically complex for XL engineers to deliver on the promised timeline."



The plaintiff claims that between October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog, that at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019, that XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings, that XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



