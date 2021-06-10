NYSE:XL Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at XL Fleet Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of XL Fleet Corp.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: XL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against XL Fleet Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: XL stocks, concerns whether certain XL Fleet Corp. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog, that at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019, that XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings, that XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



