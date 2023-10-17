NYSE:XYL Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Xylem Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2023 -- Xylem Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Xylem Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Washington, DC based Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. On August 9, 2023, before the market opened, the investment firm Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC released a report entitled "A Leak in the Bull Case" (the "Report"), in which it outlined why it believes the price of Xylem stock will decline. Among other things, the Report alleged that certain financial figures which had been presented to investors regarding Xylem's 2023 acquisition of Evoqua were false.



Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) declined from $118.58 per share on January 13, 2023, to as low as $89.50 per share on October 04, 2023.



