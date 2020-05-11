NYSE:YELP Investor Alert: Update in Lawsuit Against Yelp Inc Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- A lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) over alleged Securities Laws Violations by Yelp Inc.



On January 18, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Yelp Inc over alleged securities laws violations.



The plaintiff claimed that between February 10, 2017 and May 9, 2017, the defendants misled Yelp investors regarding the retention rates for existing customers, as well as revenues and growth rates for the Company's new customers. And, furthermore that Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman personally benefited from withholding such information by selling over $25,000,000 worth of Yelp shares (approximately 20% of his Yelp holdings) while allegedly in possession of material nonpublic information regarding Yelp's poor financial results. Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) declined from $35.70 per share on May 8, 2017 to as low as $27.38 per share on May 17, 2017.



On June 25, 2018, an amended Complaint was filed and on August 2, 2018, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.



On November 27, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



On August 14, 2019, a motion for Class Certification was filed, which the court granted on October 22, 2019.



