NYSE:YSG Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Yatsen Holding Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Yatsen Holding Limited in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) concerning whether a series of statements by Yatsen Holding Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China.



Yatsen Holding Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $5.23 billion in 2020 to over $5.83 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss declined from over $2.68 billion in 2020, to over $1.54 billion in 2021.



Yatsen began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 19 through an IPO that raised $616.9 million. The company issued 67,562,500 American Depository Shares (ADS) to the investing public at $10.50 per share (the "IPO Price").



As of May 17, 2022, the company's American Depository Shares (ADS) have plummeted to $0.45 per ADS.



Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) rose to $11.19 per share on June 9, 2021.



Since then, NYSE: YSG shares declined to as low as $0.4140 per share on May 20, 2022.



