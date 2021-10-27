NYSE:ZEV Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Lightning eMotors, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc.



In December Lightning eMotors, Inc. has agreed to go public through a reverse merger with GigCapital3 Inc., a SPAC which is a blank-check company. The deal generated gross proceeds of $125 million and gives Lightning Lightning eMotors, Inc a pro-forma equity valuation of around $823 million



On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, Lightning eMotors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $46.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million during the prior-year period. The Company also withdrew its fiscal 2021 guidance, stating that it "no longer expects to meet full year guidance" citing among other things "chassis production disruptions."



Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) declined from $17.25 per share on January 15, 2021, to as low as $7.20 per share on August 25, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021, that accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



