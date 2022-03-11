NYSE:ZEV Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Lightning eMotors, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: ZEV stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: ZEV stocks, concerns whether certain Lightning eMotors, directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021, that accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



