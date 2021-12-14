NYSE:ZEV Shareholder Notice: Deadline on December 14, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Lightning eMotors, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on December 14, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) over alleged securities laws violations by Lightning eMotors, Inc f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 14, 2021. NYSE: ZEV stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) common shares between December 10, 2020 and August 16, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021, that accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.