NYSE:ZH Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Zhihu Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) shares over potential securities laws violations by Zhihu Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Zhihu Inc. Reported that ist annual Total revenue rose from over 1.35 billion CNY in 2020 to over 2.95 billion CNY in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from 517.55 million CNY in 2020 to over 1.29 billion CNY in 2021.



On or about March 26, 2021, Zhihu Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 55 million shares of its common stock to the investing public at a price of $9.50 per share.



Since the IPO shares Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) declined to as low as $0.97 per share on October 24, 2022.



