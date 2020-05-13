NYSE:ZUO Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Zuora, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Zuora, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: ZUO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Zuora, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: ZUO stocks, concerns whether certain Zuora, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606, that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business, that the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed, that delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business, that the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606, that, after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.