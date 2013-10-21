NZ Company, Omega Rental Cars Releases New Talking Travel App

Auckland, NZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The Omega Travel Guide to New Zealand has been designed to help the firm’s rental car customers maximise their time in New Zealand and find essential information about the places they want to visit.



Unlike printed maps and guides, the travel app is regularly updated and, once downloaded, the guide can be used offline. Divided into regions – Auckland and Surrounds, Christchurch and Canterbury, Dunedin and Otago, for example, you simply click on the icons on the map to hear a spoken guide to things to see and do in the area. Or, leave the app on while you’re travelling and as you approach a point of interest it will play the information automatically. For example, if you have the App open and drive across the Auckland Harbour Bridge it will play the audio as you cross over.



Completely free, the Omega App is available on both itunes and Google play, ensuring iphone and android users are catered for and while the app has only recently been released it has already had around 500 downloads.



Company CEO Simon Sceats says “Car rental in New Zealand is very competitive and we know that staying ahead of the competition means investing in the latest technology to improve the rental experience for our customers. We launched our mobile website earlier this year and the feedback has been excellent, the new travel app builds on this by providing more added value for our customers who are increasingly tech-savvy.”



The Omega Travel App is just one of Omega Rental Car’s convenient free accessories which include child seats, maps and guides, and 24hr AA Roadside Assistance. Other accessories are also available for a small rental including mobile Wi-Fi and GPS navigation systems, ski racks and chains.



About Omega Rental Cars

Omega Rental Cars is New Zealand’s largest privately owned rental car company and has been trusted for reliable rental cars and service in New Zealand since 1992. Omega has built a loyal following based on the provision of modern reliable vehicles at an affordable price and an up front and honest approach to customer service. Omega Rental Cars provides many extras completely free and this ensures there are no hidden surprises for Omega customers at the counter or on their invoice. They have city and airport branches in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, along with depots serving the Picton and Nelson Airport, for reservations and details visit www.omegarentals.com.