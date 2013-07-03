O-Metall: All Materials for Roof and Cladding

Heinerscheid, Luxemburg -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The O-Metall Group is one of the leading suppliers of trapezoidal sheets, sandwich panels, corrugated sheets and many other solutions regarding roof covering and wall cladding. More and more customers take profit of our variety of products and rely on the well-founded consultancy and the professional service.



With independent companies in numerous European countries the O-Metall Group has established as an important contact for roofers, house builders, renovators and do-it-yourselfers. “Only quality for the future” – this is the motto of the O-Metall-Group which includes a consequent company policy relating to customer satisfaction, quality and variety of products. Besides of trapezoidal sheets, corrugated sheets, translucent sheets, flashings, construction and plastic profiles accessories and services such as the transportation of goods or extensive consultancy are proposed.



O-Metall: Versatile and international

High sophisticated production lines, one of the most comprehensive product ranges in the whole competition and different sales facilities guarantee that favourable prices and rapidly available material is granted to the customer. Whether stock material or a project related tailor-made production – the O-Metall Group is proposing the appropriate solution for everyone.



The continuously growing customer base requires a steady enlargement of the storage capacities. At company owned storage facilities of more than 100,000 m2 ground area in the meantime O-Metall is offering a wide selection of sheets in the most different executions. The O-Metall direct collection stock can be found in many countries in Europe in the meantime. Numerous specialist dealers are also distributing profiled sheets and other selected products of the company. Besides of the continuously available stock material more than 3,000 stock lots are also in stock.



O-Metall: Fast and reliable

Whether trapezoidal sheets, sandwich panels, corrugated sheets or accessories – O-Metall is supplying each requested quantity of material worldwide. The company owned logistics department is coordinating deliveries per truck, railway, airplane and/or ship. An express delivery service is available for urgent orders so that short term deliveries can be carried out anytime. Despite of this comprehensive logistic service the delivery fees are significantly under the (inter)national average.



O-Metall: Expertise and individuality

The detailed counseling is turning O-Metall into a strong partner. For all information the staff at O-Metall is available by e-mail and fax but also by phone and this in German, French, English, Dutch, Romanian and Hungarian. Whoever wants to be convinced personally by the quality of the O-Metall products or is looking forward to a personal consultation can get into direct contact with the consultants at one of the different sales facilities. The O-Metall Group is also represented on many national and internal fairs. Detailed information in this regard can be found on the homepage www.o-metall.com.



For information regarding the installation of the material O-Metall is acting as advisor to customers as member of the IFBS, the industrial association for building systems in light metal construction. O-Metall is in addition on request communicating the names of experienced fitting and installation companies in the corresponding region. Comprehensive consultation regarding the roof maintenance and care as well as the possibility to subscribe a maintenance contract make the range of services perfect.



O-Metall: Innovative and competent

O-Metall is also represented on Internet with a detailed and very informative homepage. On the site o-metall.com the visitor finds also besides of detailed product information and numerous technical information the warehouse stock of the different O-Metall direct collection stocks. By means of a video clip the visitor has the possibility to get a short overview over the course of a purchase transaction at O-Metall – from the issue of a quotation via the production up to the delivery.



As special feature the house builders can have a look online at the expected weather forecasts during the installation. The weather forecast is valid for four days in the future and be called up individually by entering the home location.



For all persons interested in cheap stock lots O-Metall is offering a cleverly devised stock lots site: http://www.trapezblech-preis.de. On this site the appropriate product can be found rapidly and straightforwardly by means of an interactive product search – especially appropriated for all bargain hunters and spontaneous people. In addition special actions changing every day can be found, such as the “Pack of the day”.



O-Metall: Experience and quality reliability

O-Metall is with pride looking back on a long lasting company history marked by steady growth and continuous quality improvement. The O-Metall Group does also want to offer its customers steadily qualitative high grade material at low prices in the future. This is not only guaranteed by the international purchase which is continuously looking for the best prices but also by the in-house quality management which is by means of regular customer surveys and an exhaustive analysis of the process optimisation working on guranteeing a constant high quality at the lowest price.



O-Metall Luxembourg S.A.

Marketing-Business-Center

L-9753 Heinerscheid

Luxemburg



E-Mail: info@trapezblech-preis.de

Tel: +352 997 323 20

Fax: +352 979 341

Homepage: http://www.trapezblech-preis.de