Oak Park Magline Dealer Industrial Wheel and Tool Grows Rapidly

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Andrea Horner, Marketing Manager for Magline commented, “Industrial Wheel and Tool can still be referred to as “new” to the Magline family, but their commitment and dedication to the brand carries weight as if they were a tenured dealer. Diane Zimmermann is relentless toward marketing the product line, and always looks for ways to get the message out about the product and service they offer to new and existing customers.”



Zimmermann, CEO of Industrial Wheel & Tool, is located in Oak Park, IL. It primarily operates in the Industrial Supplies Merchant Wholesalers industry. Industrial Wheel & Tool Co, Inc. was founded in 1987, and is privately held.



Zimmerman says, “Our relationship with Magline began about four years ago. Many of our customers asked us if we carried Magline products and we decided we should. We called to inquire about this, were approved, and have had a good relationship with them ever since. Magline is always willing to help out in whatever we ask of them. They offer quick answers to our questions regarding any aspect of our business. We are on a very busy street twenty miles outside of Chicago and have been provided with Magline signage for our large front windows. Doing this expands our visibility to customers and brings in walk-ins. Magline provides fast delivery. The packaging of our orders is greatly appreciated. Other companies we have worked with are too slow to deliver and their products sometimes need touch-ups by us to make them look saleable. We do not have time to repaint or sand out products because they are not shipped correctly.”



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



