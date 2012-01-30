Oak Flooring Products Prove Popular for Interior Design Trends in 2012

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2012 -- Oak flooring has been tipped as top of the list for interior design trends this year. Bright orange coloured products matched with natural wood furnishings are expected to be popular as homeowners look to create a modern twist on a Mediterranean style in their homes.



Oak flooring is renowned for its natural beauty and eye-catching grains. The range of colours at UK Flooring Direct makes it an obvious choice for customers looking for diversity. The strength of the oak also makes it a highly durable and easily maintainable product.



Customers looking for a stylish and hard wearing floor will find oak flooring ideal. Each product is treated with an oil or lacquer to help achieve a contemporary look. From light white to dark browns, customers are not restricted to a particular style.



Matching an oak flooring product from UK Flooring Direct with oranges and deep reds which are expected to be the latest trends for 2012 can create a unique and personal finish. The warming colours of the oak wood make the home look welcoming and warm as the knots and grain give a rustic feel.



For tips and advice on fitting oak flooring products, the UK Flooring Direct Advice Centre is a haven. The team have put together a Q&A section and are available for contact via email and live chat for any unanswered questions regarding maintenance and installation.