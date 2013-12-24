Oakley ERP Introduces Competitive Sage Accounting Software in Different Modules

Basildon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Sage Accounting software is now available in 6 different modules that organise financial transactions and produce reports. International businesses may use all modules or implement applications suitable for their industrial needs. There is a module that tracks outstanding invoices and inventory of goods and supplies. Oakley ERP announces the Sage 200, 300 and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software at competitive prices.



The Sage 200 modules include the nominal ledger, sales purchase ledger, and the cash book which is a register. Nominal organises transactions to generate income statements and budget reports used by the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and management.



Implement the sales/purchase Sage Accounting software to manage customers, clients and suppliers. Payments received for the purchase of merchandise and services are processable into various currencies. The application also creates detail custome reports and past due accounts receivable. The cash register is essential to organise vendors’ payments and deposits by date and account.



Sage Accounting software 300 includes the general ledger, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. Track every chart of account assigned by companies to keep up with balances. The modules also process check payments to suppliers and vendors and applies the appropriate payment to the customer’s account. The CRM software is beneficial for maintaining the customer’s information and business relationships.



A spokesperson said, “Sage is a trusted software brand for many professional accounting firms and small to large organisations & industries. Integrate the Sage 200 applications with any of the Sage 300 modules.”



About Oakley ERP

Oakley ERP is a Sage provider of accounting and CRM software in the United Kingdom since 1999. To learn more about the software package offers, visit their website or call +44 (0) 1268 724 005.