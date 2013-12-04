Oakley ERP Promotes the Sage 200 for Managing Businesses

Basildon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Oakley ERP is promoting the Sage 200 suite and all its modules that are integrated capable. The modules attainable are for human resource & payroll, sales, marketing, accounts and information technology. There is a module for the financial director and managing director to conduct daily business. The modules support every aspect of a company or corporation, large or small.



The Sage 200 is functionable at the business and through cloud hosting. It is economical in cost and features foreign currencies exchange for companies in international trading. It is capable of integration with the marketing and information technology. The suite already includes the financial, intelligence and customer relationship modules.



The financial module is an effective tool that manages companies’ assets, liabilities and daily transactions. The business intelligence module tracks the business performance of sales and etc. CRM manages the customers and vendors transactions, including sales, information, and purchases of supplies. Sage 200 suite is enhance capable with other modules for commercials, manufacturing, retail, construction and retail.



A spokesperson said, “The retail module integration with the Sage 200 made managing sales less complex. The software is the best solution for tracking inventory and maintaining customer relationships. It makes all areas of the business operating together with other aspects of the business.”



About Oakley ERP

Oakley ERP offers solutions to all aspects of a business, including financial, customer relationship, sales, payroll and marketing. The company has software and module solutions for most business specialities. Visit Oakley ERP website to learn about services and product offers. Call 44(0)1268 724 055 to schedule an appointment and discuss the best option of applications.