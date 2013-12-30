Oaktree Partnership Introduces the Top Norwich Licensed Commercial Property Agents

Wymondham, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Oaktree Partnership presents industrial properties offered by qualified commercial property agents in Norwich and surrounding areas. What differentiate the management company from others is it’s family owned with over thirty years of experience providing services. The company owns most of the properties and offers management service to avoid the responsibilities of performing maintenance. Simply call during business hours to request for repairs to the heating system, roofing, or plumbing.



The commercial property agents have expertise with rental and maintenance contracts. The pages of the agreements are about five to six pages and includes a 3-month to 6-month get out clause. If the tenants choose to vacate the premises, it must be done by the first of the month to avoid additional rental costs. While fulfilling the lease, there is an option to receive maintaining management services.



The rental & repair agreement provides full service that includes maintaining the roofing, electrical wiring, and heating system. The commercial property agents make sure the building complies with the city’s regulations and codes.



All tenants are responsible for water, natural gas, and electric utilities while occupying the industrial unit. The management service really relieves them of complying with health and safety rules, sanitation/plumbing repairs, and electrical fuse replacement costs.



A spokesperson of the company said, “The agents have years of experience managing properties in industrial areas in Norwich, Diss, and Wymondham. They are available to show the units by appointment only and will explain the terms of the agreement in detail.”



About Oaktree Partnership

Oaktree Partnership is a commercial property management business that offers a selection of units in a variety of floor spaces. Call 01953 600051 to speak with a licensed agent and visit their website to view the list of properties.