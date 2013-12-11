Oaktree Partnership Publicises Commercial Property to Let Near Norwich

Wymondham, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Oaktree Partnership publicises clean and decorated commercial property to let near Norwich in Wymondham and Diss. The properties are very spacious with over 2,100 square feet of floor space. The properties available to lease are approximately nine to twenty miles away from Norwich. The units receive regular maintenance and upkeep on a consistent basis.



The commercial property to let near Norwich in Wymondham is on 4 Fitzmaurice Court which is nine miles from the city. The floor space is 2,310sq. ft. with a factory, office, heating system, roller shutter doors, parking, and male & female bathroom with toilet. The letting term is a six-month get out clause and is renewable once the agreement expires.



The property in Diss consist of ground and first floors with a spiral stairway. It comes with a 6-month flexible tenancy leasing term. The unit includes a parking area, toilet, decoration, and three phase electricity. The commercial property to let near Norwich is on 3C Gilray Road, about 20 miles south of the market town and has floor space of 2,183 square feet.



A spokesperson said, “Oaktree’s letting agents provide property management services, including leasing units in various cities and towns. They work diligently to assist companies finding the best property to contain employees and machinery.”



About Oaktree Partnership

Oaktree Partnership is a family-owned property management company in the U.K. that offers leasing and management services. Their letting agents are waiting to help businesses search for the right property, floor space, location, decoration, and leasing term. To learn more about the units available now for let, call 01953 600051 or visit Oaktree Partnership online.