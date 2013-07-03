Oarry.com Announcing a Free Dress Giveaway

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Oarry.com is holding a giveaway to reward customers. Just share and comment, the winner would get a free dress. All persons participated this giveaway can get a coupon code of 15%. Ends 15th, July 2013.



“We decided to hold this giveaway to make customers to learn about Oarry’s dress collections,” said the project manager. “This is a great chance to know individual preferences, and then we could better meet customers’ needs.”



Here is how the giveaway works: subscribe for oarry website, and choose one dress you like most. Share with your friends why you like the dress on facebook, twitter, blog (preferably all or wherever you have account). Then copy the link of the dress and the link of giveaway. Leave “why you like the dress”, and then copy the link of the dress and the link you post on Facebook on the comment box. Random.org will draw the lucky winner on 16th, July, 2013. One person is limited to one comment.



The winner could choose any dress on oarry.com. Fill your wardrobe with lovely special occasion dresses, or pick one as a gift for your lover. If you are not lucky enough to win the dress, all participants could get 15% coupon code.



To enter the contest, customers could visit the oarry’s website. Enter today for your chance to win a free hot formal dress you like for next special occasion: http://www.oarry.com/giveaway



About Oarry.com

Oarry.com is an international supplier of the latest formal dresses including prom dresses, evening dresses, cocktail dresses, homecoming and plus size dresses and so on. Most of the fashionable dresses you want to possess can be found here.



Company name: Oarry.com

Email: oarrycom@gmail.com

Location: CA, US

Website: http://www.oarry.com/