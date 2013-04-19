Oasis 'A Doctor's Cosmetic Laser Center' Hosts 'Cool Night Out' Event

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Oasis, ‘A Doctor’s Cosmetic Laser Center’ based in Orange County, Calif., recently hosted an informative event called “Cool Night Out.” The event gave attendees the opportunity to learn more about a revolutionary new non-surgical treatment called CoolSculpting. The med spa Orange, CA area facility also gave away a free CoolSculpting treatment worth an approximate $750 to one of the guests.



In the weeks leading up to the Cool Night Out event, the med spa’s Facebook page was buzzing with excited posts from people who were looking forward to learning more about CoolSculpting. During the three-hour event, which included drinks, hors d’oeuvres, gifts and door prizes, people learned more about the contouring treatment that freezes fat, which is then naturally eliminated from the body.



Guests also had the opportunity to view a live demo and take advantage of free consultations about the procedure as well as special pricing options.



As an article on Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center’s website noted, nine out of 10 people have an undeniable reduction of fat after just one CoolSculpting treatment.



“You exercise. You eat right. But some stubborn fat bulges are immune to diet and exercise,” the article said, adding that this situation can cause people to feel unconfident as well as unhappy.



By using the non-surgical contouring CoolSculpting treatment, the article claims, people will not only begin to look better, but also feel happier and more positive about themselves.



“No needles, no special diet, no supplements, no surgery. And most importantly, no downtime. It's safe, FDA-cleared, effective, and does exactly what it's supposed to do.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about CoolSculpting is welcome to visit Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center’s website at any time; there, they can read more about the procedure and watch a video that shows how it works. The site also contains a lot of in-depth information about the other services that are available at the med spa; these include medical aesthetics like fractional resurfacing, laser hair removal, and IPL PhotoRejuvenation.



About Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center

Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center – ‘A Doctor's Cosmetic Laser Center’ offers world class med spa treatments including Fractional Resurfacing, IPL PhotoRejuvenation, Laser Hair Removal, Botox and Juvederm. It also features Spa Treatments including SilkPeels, Chemical Peels, Signature Facials, Depigmentation Treatments and Body Treatments. For more information, please visit http://www.oasiscosmeticlasercenter.com



Oasis - A Doctor’s Cosmetic Laser Center

1234 W. Chapman Ave., Suite 103

Orange, CA 92868

714-771-0120