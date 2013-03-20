Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center Is Now Offering an FDA-Cleared Fat Removal Procedure Called CoolSculpting

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center, ‘A Doctor’s Cosmetic Laser Center’ based in Orange, Calif., is now offering its patients an innovative procedure to remove fat from the body. Called CoolSculpting, the non-surgical method is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.



“CoolSculpting is a revolutionary non-surgical contouring treatment that freezes stubborn fat, which then is naturally eliminated from your body,” said Dr. Susan Debin, owner of Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center, adding that the procedure requires no needles, no special diets, no supplements, and— most importantly—no downtime.



“It’s safe, FDA-cleared, effective, and does exactly what it’s supposed to do.”



In addition to the new CoolSculpt procedure, the med spa also offers a wide variety of other medical aesthetic treatments. For example, for people who are looking for laser hair removal Orange County area Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center is ready and able to help. The facility, which is located at 1234 W. Chapman Ave., Suite 103 in Orange, Calif., also features fractional resurfacing, silk peels, acne scar removal, IPL PhotoRejuvenation, Botox, and Juvederm, spa treatments, and much more.



Dr. Debin, who has been practicing medicine for over 25 years, has developed a well-deserved reputation among her patients for her kind and caring manner. Dr. Debin’s work has centered on preventative medicine, with a holistic approach. She strongly believes that physical health is linked to a person’s mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.



For the past five years, Dr. Debin has broadened her medical focus with the addition of aesthetic care. She opened the Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center med spa next door to her medical practice.



“All of our professional skin rejuvenation treatments are designed to revitalize the mind, body and soul, leaving you relaxed and renewed,” an article on the med spa’s website said, adding that under the guidance of Dr. Debin, Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center has developed age management treatments combined with a caring staff to deliver state of the art technology and spa luxury.



“Based on an analysis of your skin and a discussion of your goals, you will be assisted in determining which of the treatment programs best serve your needs.”



About Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center

Oasis Cosmetic Laser Center – ‘A Doctor's Cosmetic Laser Center’ offers world class med spa treatments including Fractional Resurfacing, IPL PhotoRejuvenation, Silk Peel, Laser Hair Removal, Botox and Juvederm. It also features Spa Treatments including Aromatherapy Facials, Deluxe Facials, Collastin Masques, Aloe Vera Exfoliation Series, Sensitive Skin / Rosacea Facials, Teen Deep Cleanse Treatments, and Back Facials. For more information, please visit http://www.oasiscosmeticlasercenter.com