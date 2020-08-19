Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Oat Drinks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Oat Drinks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Oat Drinks. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Drinks Brokers Ltd. (United Kingdom), Alpro Comm. VA (Belgium), PepsiCo (United States), Oatly AB (Sweden), Rude Health (United Kingdom), Pureharvest (Australia), Kaslink Food Oy Ltd (Finland), Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc. (United States), Darkoff (Czech Republic) and Riso Scotti (Italy).



The oat drinks or oat milk are made from Avena sativa cereals, which is popular as a refreshment drink and is consumed by numerous consumers worldwide. They have several health benefits as it contains various nutritional constituents such as protein, fats, calcium, vitamins, minerals, fiber, among others. Over the last few decades, oat has become a very popular health food as it possesses a range of healthy cholesterol-lowering properties. Regular consumption of oat drinks may reduce the risk of several diseases such as coronary artery disease, blood pressure, obesity, colorectal cancer, among others.



Market Trend

- Nut Milk Is Out, While Oat Milk Is Storming In



Market Drivers

- Increasing Consumer Attention Towards Health is Driving Sales in the Organic Category

- Benefits Associated with Consumption of Oat Drinks Fueling the Demand

- A Rising Disposable Income Coupled With Changing Lifestyle



Opportunities

- A Market Has Limited Number of Manufacturers

- Growing Consumer Base among the Developing Nations



Restraints

- Gluten Sensitivities with the Consumption of Milk Oat Drinks



The Global Oat Drinks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Regular/Full Fat, Reduced Fat), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Packaging (Aseptic Cartons, Bottles, Others), Sales Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retailing, Others), Flavor (Natural /Unflavored, Flavored {Fruit, Chocolate, Vanilla, Others})



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Oat Drinks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Oat Drinks market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Oat Drinks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Oat Drinks

Chapter 4: Presenting the Oat Drinks Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Oat Drinks market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



